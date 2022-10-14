Hellsgate accident roundup file photo

A file photo of an accident Hellsgate responded to in its service area years ago. The rollover on Hwy. 260 and subsequent rear end accident had six fire fighters and a DPS officer to support the five out of area residents to help. Local fire districts need help. Without the passage of Proposition 310, they're threatened with closing their doors. 

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

The call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3: A vehicle had rolled over in the median, westbound Highway 260 at milepost 264. Multiple injuries.

In a big city with hospitals, multiple nearby fire stations, fleets of ambulances and dozens of on-duty police officers that call would pose no great difficulty.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.