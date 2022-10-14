The call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3: A vehicle had rolled over in the median, westbound Highway 260 at milepost 264. Multiple injuries.
In a big city with hospitals, multiple nearby fire stations, fleets of ambulances and dozens of on-duty police officers that call would pose no great difficulty.
But in Rim Country, it set in motion a dramatic series of events.
A scramble for firefighters, police officers and paramedics.
A chaotic accident scene.
A second accident.
A shortage of ambulances.
A pileup of patients that nearly overwhelmed the system.
Welcome to the threadbare, over-stretched emergency response system in rural Arizona — where homeowners paying big property tax bills to fire districts to subsidize a system that’s routinely strained by the demands of accidents involving out-of-town residents on the highways.
Now local fire chiefs are pointing to incidents like the recent two-car crash on the highway beyond Star Valley when they make the case for Proposition 310. If passed, the law would impose a small statewide sales tax to bolster thin-stretched, under-budgeted rural fire districts. In rural areas, fire districts play an essential role in saving lives on the state’s heavily used highways.
The Monday morning call came through to Hellsgate Fire District just as the shift changed — which proved a blessing, according to Hellsgate Chief Morey Morris. The emergency response system pinpointed the location of the one-car rollover to within a few yards in the fire district’s service area.
Normally, Hellsgate would have just one fire truck with two firefighters available to rush to the scene of the accident. Fortunately, the two firefighters just getting ready to go home also proved willing to respond.
The outgoing firefighters decided “maybe our crew needs help,” said Morris.
And they always do — since Hellsgate is down to two firefighters per truck — thanks to cuts left over from the last recession and the loss of a federal SAFER grant that for a time bolstered staffing. Hellsgate relies on local property taxes and protects Star Valley and a huge chunk of rural Rim Country. It doesn’t receive money from the sales tax — like Payson’s municipal fire department. Since 2015, Hellsgate has cut staffing by 50% — despite a rise in population and highway traffic.
Before, Hellsgate regularly had four firefighters on a truck. That’s the national standard for dealing with either a house fire or a complex accident scene. Now, the district can only afford two firefighters per truck. Studies show a two-man truck can’t handle a house fire or a serious medical call — and the firefighters on the truck have an increased risk of injury as they try to do too much with too little.
Morris tries to help by taking half pay for his full-time job.
So from the moment the call came in, the system was strained — even with the willingness of the Hellsgate crew to extend their shift.
Unfortunately — things only got worse.
The first arriving crews found the driver had somehow lost control, swerved onto the median, overcorrected and flipped the car.
Both the driver and passenger were injured.
A single Department of Public Safety patrol car arrived on the scene shortly after the Hellsgate and Christopher-Kohl’s fire trucks arrived. DPS moved to slow approaching traffic to give the firefighters room to work in a dangerously exposed position.
The two fire trucks parked on the shoulder and paramedics hurried to help the injured victims — putting a call out for the region’s limited supply of ambulances.
The DPS checkpoint slowed traffic, but the officer decided not to close the highway — which would have created a long backup of cars.
But one driver who passed the checkpoint unaccountably sped up again, not noticing the emergency crews working on the overturned car. The driver didn’t see the danger until he was on top of the accident. He ran into the back of the overturned car. This sent the second car off the road.
This time, the driver and two passengers were injured in the second crash.
So now the four firefighters on scene had five patients to deal with. In an urban area, you would probably have 20 firefighters and paramedics to deal with the same situation.
The call went out again.
This time, nearby Christopher-Kohl’s dispatched a battalion chief. Dispatchers also now called for almost every free ambulance in the region to respond to the scene. Still not nearly enough. Moreover, the crash had now stripped the whole sprawling area north of Payson of all its emergency crews.
Payson often will shift fire crews to a Star Valley station to cover when all the Hellsgate units are on calls — but at just this moment, a serious emergency medical call drew the Payson crew to another call.
The system was officially maxed out and overwhelmed.
Fortunately, none of the injuries proved life-threatening.
And no more accident calls came in as the firefighters on scene tended to the five accident victims, three of whom were transported to the hospital. Mercifully, none needed an airlift to the Level 1 Trauma Center in Phoenix.
So how did we get into such a predicament?
And will Proposition 310 solve the problem?
The legislature put Proposition 310 on the ballot after years of pleading by rural fire districts for help in coping with the flood of emergency calls to help out-of-town visitors, who contribute nothing to the fire districts on which they may rely to save their lives. Proposition 310 will increase the state sales tax for the next couple of decades. It will bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to local fire districts struggling to continue to provide service.
That will certainly help.
But it won’t solve the problem — which has been years in the making.
Morris said the rural fire districts need help now just to keep things from getting worse. The Arizona Legislature has sharply limited many funding avenues for fire districts, locking them out of the sales tax and limiting property tax increases. In Rim Country, only Payson has a municipal fire department — which gets most of its money from sales taxes. So Morris and his fellow fire district fire chiefs have watched as their equipment ages without hope of replacement. Moreover, they steadily lose staff drawn to the higher salaries and better support in metropolitan areas. And communities lose protection from within their community.
“There have been around 20 mergers or consolidations which have eliminated 10-12 fire districts (several in Rim Country),” said Morris.
Rural fire districts have coped with the cuts and the losses up until now with strong mutual aid agreements. “We depend on each other ... We are on an automatic aid. You don’t have to get permission to send units,” said Morris.
Often, that means Payson provides backup beyond town boundaries.
But Payson needs help too. The Payson Fire Department can’t cope with a single major structure fire without relying on help from neighboring fire districts — including the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department, Hellsgate, Tonto Basin and even Water Wheel — which now has one truck manned by a single firefighter.
“We are basically stretched to the limit regionally,” said Morris.
But loss of another fire district could prove lethally difficult, he said.
He noted that Arizona received 32 million visitors in 2020 — and every weekend the number of people driving through Rim Country communities from the Valley dwarfs the population of those communities — which pays for the emergency support needed. If Proposition 310 passes, “the burden for protecting tourists will shift a larger funding portion to Arizona visitors.”
