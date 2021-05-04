Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, a motor home fire near the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park turnoff closed Highway 87 for about an hour while firefighters worked to snuff the flames and keep it from running into the forest.
Bob Shook was driving his 1999 American Eagle north on 87 with his two dogs. His wife Beverly followed in their pickup truck. The couple was headed to the Happy Jack Lodge to set up their motor home for the summer.
“All of the sudden there was this big cloud of white smoke, I couldn’t see,” said Beverly. She put on her flashers and pulled over at the south end of Buckhead Mesa, where the highway turns into four lanes, thinking her husband would do the same.
“I tried to call him but I couldn’t,” she said visibly shaken as she watched the motor home burn Thursday.
Bob stopped after the engine quit, initially unaware the RV was on fire.
“I smelled gear oil,” he said. Then he saw smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle.
Beverly grabbed their two dogs out of the motor home safely as motorists stopped to help with the dogs and call 911.
Bob took two fire extinguishers, each about the size of a large soda, and attempted to put the fire out, but it was not enough.
APS crew members Fredric Acosta, Jason Rigley and Vicente Garcia, who were working on the power lines nearby, saw the smoke and ran 100 yards to assist, bringing with them larger fire extinguishers.
Despite their efforts, the fire continued to grow.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) arrived and quickly had firefighters putting water on the coach. Along with PSFD, the Payson Fire Department, Forest Service, and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) assisted.
While their coach was destroyed, the Shooks are thankful the fire did not extend into the forest.
“I’m thankful the forest didn’t burn up and everyone is OK,” Beverly said. “Thank God for the firefighters.”
Another bright spot: as firefighters opened the trailer Bob was towing, they found side-by-side vehicle survived. PSFD Capt. Paul Voakes climbed in and unloaded the vehicle.
“That’s a save!” cheered several firefighters.
“That’s the first place I hit (with water),” PSFD firefighter Garrett Turley said. “I thought it was a big motor home with a fire in the middle, I aimed at the trailer first and then the back of the motor home.”
“You think its out but it’s not,” Turley added as firefighters continued to spray water on the blackened skeleton of the RV.
Firefighters spent another hour making sure the fire was completely out as the Shooks called family, their insurance company and waited on a tow truck. The couple has returned to their home in Apache Junction.
“This is the first of this season,” said an ADOT employee.
“Next time I’ll have bigger fire extinguishers than those two tiny ones,” Bob said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!