The Fourth annual RVN3 golf tournament was the biggest event yet for the charity, which raises money to support local students.
“Between the golf tournament, the cornhole tournament (which was run by Chapman Cares and the Sunset Sliders), and the live music provided by the More Shotz Cover Band we had to have around 350 people or more come out to join us this year,” said Tasha Miller, with the RVN3 Foundation. “We raised more money this year than we ever have before and are proud to say that 100% of that money goes right back into our local students.”
With money raised, RVN3 this past year helped replace wrestling mats in the dome, refinished the basketball court in the old gym at the high school, helped around 35 students with their fees whether that be for sports or any other school-related extracurricular, helped with the Bubba Nielsen Invitational track meet by providing free food for all the athletes and coaches and paying for the official timing that is required to make the meet a state qualifier. They are also awarding two graduating student athletes with a $1,000 scholarship.
“We could absolutely not do any of this without the support from our amazing community,” Miller said. “We have more than 50 local businesses that help sponsor the golf tournament and help provide us with the amazing raffle items we have every year. We have also been lucky enough to partner with MHA and MSA on some of the big projects for the school that I mentioned.”
Miller thanked the Payson Golf Club for hosting the event.
“We just want to send a huge thank you to everyone who makes this foundation possible. We are so honored to be able to carry on my brother’s memory by doing something good in his name that we know he would be proud of!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!