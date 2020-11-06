Rarely do you see someone sailing on the big lake at Green Valley Park. From time to time members of the Zane Grey Model Yacht Club have competitions on the lake, even hosting regattas that bring in model yachts from around the state. Occasionally there will be a rowboat or a kayak.
Recently though, an actual sailing craft has been seen on the water at the park — an eight-foot dinghy. The sailor is Norm “Hawkeye” Mathews and he has had a long association with that little boat.
Like most retirees, Mathews brought a lifetime of experiences with him when he and his wife, Suzie Strickland, moved to Payson in 2004. They came from Maryland, where for a time they both worked for the Department of Defense. Mathews was an only child and his parents had come to Arizona in the 1970s. The Mathews made the move to be closer to the elder Mathews because his health was declining.
“I was down there most of the first three years we were here,” Mathews said. “I couldn’t stand the heat to live down there, and my father couldn’t live up here because of the altitude.”
He made most of the trips flying one of his planes to the Valley, so could easily get there in a short period. Mathews has two planes still, but doesn’t fly any longer due to his own health issues.
He did a lot of flying when his three sons were younger and he’d take them along. But flying in a small plane didn’t agree with them, so Mathews found something they could do together. He settled on sailing.
He and his sons took lessons – probably capsizing three times before they mastered the skill of staying afloat with sails. For a time they rented a boat to sail on Chesapeake Bay. Eventually he bought his own boat, and then later purchased a 30-foot Tartan sailboat, sight unseen. Moored in South Carolina, he rented a car and he and his sons, then 16, 14 and 12, drove down and tried to sail it back to Maryland during his two-week vacation.
“We only got as far as Norfolk (Virginia),” he said.
They had engine trouble and he spent a lot of time working on it. They had another delay when they got stuck on a sandbar.
“A couple of good ol’ boys in a brand new fishing boat came along and offered to help us. I hooked up the towline to a cleat and they hooked it up to the back end of their boat. They revved the engine and tore the back end of that new boat off. They said don’t worry about it. I think they’d been drinking some. They could still use it, but it was really something to see the back end of that thing come off.”
Mathews and his sons couldn’t get the boat back home during his two weeks off — sailing the inter-coastal waterway did not allow the same speed possible on the open ocean or in a big body of water like Chesapeake Bay. They had to return to Norfolk and haul the boat home.
The family just did day sailing once they were home, though Mathews had wanted his sons to get into racing the boat, as it was designed for the sport. “But they weren’t interested.”
As part of his work with the Department of Defense, Mathews participated in Operation Just Cause in late 1989 — the U.S. invasion of Panama to capture military dictator Manuel Noriega.
He sold the sailboat before he went to Panama, but hung onto the dinghy. “I hauled it around for 40 years, even bringing it out here in a trailer,” he said. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he finally had time to refurbish the craft and has taken it out on the big lake at Green Valley Park three different times.
Mathews was born and raised in Danville, Iowa, a small town in the southeast corner of the state. He attended the University of Iowa where he planned to major in physics. That didn’t work out, so he decided to study German. His adviser was James Van Allen, a physicist at the University of Iowa, who discovered the Van Allen Radiation Belts in 1958 after the launch of Explorer 1, the first U.S. satellite. Van Allen told him not to study German, but study Russian instead.
He took the advice and spent six to eight weeks as an exchange student in the Soviet Union.
As a senior, he made a trip to Washington, D.C. to apply for jobs with different intelligence agencies and even the Library of Congress.
“I had four or five offers. I thought the Library of Congress would be too boring and at the time, the FBI was only hiring lawyers.”
After college he moved to Maryland, began his career in the intelligence community.
After leaving intelligence work, he did aerial photography, mostly for construction companies, and flew banners. Most frequently it was around the stadiums where the then-Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens played.
After 9/11, he was grounded for 90 days and flying around stadiums was essentially banned and most of his aerial photography work fell away.
Mathews even flew a few banners in Payson before his health took him out of the cockpit — most often he’d fly a massive U.S. flag over the town for Fourth of July. Some area residents may know Mathews from his Hawkeye’s Swing Band. He played regularly for a time at Tiny’s and at the Payson Senior Center. The music was for ballroom dancing, which attracted a small, but loyal group.
He first took up music as a boy, playing reeds, mostly the clarinet. He also played with his college marching and symphony bands.
A while back, one of the frequent artists that performed in the area’s jazz concert series needed a clarinet player and persuaded Mathews to start playing again after about 50 years.
