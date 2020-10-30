The 2020 season at the Blattner Brush Pit, east of Star Valley, is coming to a close. Saturday, Oct. 31 is the last day of operation for the year.
Frank Aspeslagh, who coordinates the service, thanked all the volunteers for making this a great season.
“We had our ups and downs with coronavirus going on, but all in all everything worked out for the best,” he said.
Changes this season included replacing the backhoe with a wheel loader.
“A few months ago I contacted Greg Smith from Empire Machine regarding our problem with the backhoe heating up due to brush and leaves getting stuck in the radiator, and also the safety factor of piling up the brush. We talked about what we are doing for the community regarding Firewising their properties and a safe place for them to dispose of their green material. Greg mentioned that the company he works for could possibly help out. And that he did! We have traded in our backhoe for a wheel loader. The engine is in the back so we will not have the problem with the radiator plugging up,” Aspeslagh said.
The equipment was delivered Wednesday, just in time for the last day of the season.
The equipment was purchased with the help of the Town of Payson, Gila County, the community and volunteers. It is a much larger unit and will compress more green material than before. Aspeslagh said the pit will no longer burn the brush, but will have it all turned into biofuel for the Snowflake power plant.
He said during the off-season the brush pit will be prepared for the new season. The size is increasing to accommodate the loads that will arrive in the 2021 season. Green material will be collected throughout the season and at the end of the season, November 2021, the crew will come in and grind up the green material and haul it off.
