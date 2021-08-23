While driving on State Route 87 Saturday night, my daughter, Air Force airman Laynie Brogdon, EMT and medical technician, we were flagged down by a woman in the middle of the road.
“She was banging on my window asking me to call 911,” Laynie recalls.
It just before 7:30 p.m. August 21, at milepost 265 on northbound Highway 87.
We pulled off, called 911, and then Laynie ran down the hill to help. Deep in a ravine, Laynie found a SUV pinned between a bolder and a tree. Inside were two adults, alert and talking but trapped.
“They told me their first names, and that they lived in Pine and were headed to Payson,” Laynie said. She had a hard time seeing them and knew it would take Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) personnel to get them out safely.
“I told them I wouldn’t break the window, and asked if they could feel their fingers and toes,” she said. The couple said they could.
Laynie learned the couple had just made their first payment on the new SUV.
PSFD arrived and worked to secure the back of the vehicle with a chain to a large tree. After removing the windshield and aided by Payson Fire Department personnel, crews extracted the couple from the front window, said PSFD Capt. Paul Voakes.
They were placed in a ‘vac/u-splint’, a new technology that allows first responders to secure the patient in what looks like a form fitting bean bag. Then 10 people carried them up a very steep hill to an awaiting ambulance.
Both patients were taken to Banner Payson with minor injuries.
The northbound driver, “Recalled her eyelids feeling heavy. Fatigue may have been a factor,” said Arizona Department of Public Safety Capt. and Public Affairs Unit Commander Eddie Rogers.
The northbound driver was treated and released at the scene. They were cited for the accident.
