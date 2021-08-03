Music busted out of quarantine last Wednesday in the latest Save our Sanity concert, hosted by local musicians.
Music sweet-talked Daria Mason into freeing it — after months of hiding in small rooms with practice sessions — yearning for an audience.
So, Mason, a music teacher, gardener, and passionate musician, enlisted an oppressed group of local musicians, each desperate to let the music move through them and out into the world once again.
At first about 50 socially brave, socially distanced souls came out, but by the last performance on July 28, more than 75 listened.
At this last SOS concert, Lisa Tan laughed and pounded the happy keys of a grand piano, a long-stemmed rose in her mouth.
Oldsters with canes on the arms of their chairs beat out the rhythm on their knees.
Kids forgot their Happy Meals and listened spellbound.
Teresa Lammers lured her two grandsons to the concert with Happy Meals, but they soon wandered in to sit on their grandma’s lap in rapt attention during the Rachmaninoff’s concerto. They got fidgety when the music slowed during an overture by Bach. Lammers returned the boys to their McDonald’s lunch set up just outside the doors of the church sanctuary so she could finish listening to the concert.
And Music savored these moments, the audience, the joy of the musicians, grinning at its triumph over even so tricky a foe as the virus.
And blessed be — the SOS concerts will continue.
“(It) stands for Saving our Sanity through music,” said Tan, half of the Bach ’N All duo that performed at the July 28 concert.
In all, local musicians have put on five free, lunch-hour concerts at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church on Wednesdays. They plan on continuing the concert series this fall. Look for notices in the Roundup and posts on local Rim Country Facebook pages starting in September.
At first, the music only touched a few dozen people, but by this last SOS concert every row in the church filled with music lovers who came to revel in the joy of sound.
Tan, a local pianist and her partner Bette Acker on flute, used this concert to launch their new group Bach ’N All. Acker loved the flute from the moment she picked it up in fourth grade, but pursued a career in science to pay the bills. She met Tan at the Payson Choral Society where the women volunteer to accompany the choir during concerts. Tan has taught music in the local school district and Arizona State University.
“The name has two meanings,” said Tan. “We play everything from Bach to contemporary ... (and) Bacchius is the god of revelry.”
Revelry, joy, happiness, all of that shone through the musicians as they shared their love of music after a long spell alone with their passion.
Bach ’N All’s playlist roamed from Van Morrison’s “Moondance” to Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise” and even got bouncy with Latin tunes “Sin Rumbo” and “Libertango” from the father of tango, Piazzolla.
The audience from little tots to toe-tapping elders drank in the music: eyes closed, hands waving.
In the spirit of music’s selfless gift, the SOS concerts raised more than $2,000 for charities in town ranging from Arizona Sonshine to the Deacons Pantry Food Bank, Payson Community Kids to the Lutheran Navajo Mission. Tan and Acker raised $553 for the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative.
“Musicians like to interact with the audience,” said Tan.
She then pulled out a rose to clench in her teeth and slithered into a sensuous tango. The audience giggled, including Lammers and her two grandsons.
Yvonne Bickford, a regular at the Payson Choral Society, loves performance and suffered through the long months of the pandemic. Now in the audience, her mega-watt smiles gleamed as she clapped with her friends during Tan’s delightfully flighty “Papillons Blanc” (translated White Butterfly) composed by Massenet.
“You can’t but be happy listening to this song,” said Tan before sitting down to allow her fingers to fly on the piano keys.
SOS concerts will move to Saturdays this fall when school resumes.
Already, slots have started to fill with Bach ’N All. Other musicians that could sign up again include Daria Mason and Angeline Ng, who played at the first three SOS concerts. Six Gal ’n Hat, played at the third concert and the jazz group put together by Mason that included Ng, Mike Buskirk and Gerry Reynolds might return as well.
While the SOS concert series does not have its own web or Facebook page, press releases will go out to media outlets and Facebook pages, including Bach ’N All’s page.
Check there for more information about the fall concert series and other concerts Bach ’N All perform — for music will send out its vibe, pandemic or not. As all of those musicians return to their garrets and little rooms, they will continue their love affair with music practicing to share the chords of harmony.
Because one thing they know for sure: Music clever, and passionate and incorrigible is endlessly resourceful.
That’s why Music will always break quarantine.
