New Directions Warming Center directors and board with the 100 pounds of food collected at the Sawmill Theatres’ fundraiser on Oct. 22. Families watched two classic Halloween films for the price of two non-perishable food items.
The New Directions Warming Center provides more than a warm meal. Those in need of shoes, socks and clothing can find help, too. The Warming Center always seeks donations. Please call 928-474-3190 to find out how to help.
The New Directions Warming Center gathered 100 pounds of food from a fundraiser hosted by the Sawmill Theatres on Oct. 22.
“All food collected goes to our seven days a week food pantry and community dinners,” said Emily Brice, food director and head chef for the Warming Center.
Families brought their children to watch “Caroline” and the “Nightmare Before Christmas” to get into the spooky Halloween mood. The only entry fee was two items of non-perishable food.
Sawmill Theatres hosts fundraisers for many causes. Please reach out for more information: 928-468-7546.
The Warming Center provides a warm meal every evening from 4:30 until 6:30 to anyone in the community.
This meal provides a safe place for those in need who might be overwhelmed seeking help.
While Emily keeps the kitchen running with volunteer cooks and servers, her husband Skyler invites folks to eat, grab a take out dinner, or find shoes, clothes, toiletries, and other needs the Warming Center provides for free.
If that person feels comfortable to open up about their needs, Skyler can point them to help with mental wellness and substance use services or find them a way home to family.
The Warming Center always seeks volunteers and donations.
Please see their Facebook page or call 928-474-3190 for more information.
