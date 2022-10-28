100 pounds of food

New Directions Warming Center directors and board with the 100 pounds of food collected at the Sawmill Theatres’ fundraiser on Oct. 22. Families watched two classic Halloween films for the price of two non-perishable food items.

The New Directions Warming Center gathered 100 pounds of food from a fundraiser hosted by the Sawmill Theatres on Oct. 22.

“All food collected goes to our seven days a week food pantry and community dinners,” said Emily Brice, food director and head chef for the Warming Center.

