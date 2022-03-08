If you haven’t heard the Sawmill Crossing shopping center whistle for a while, it’s not just your imagination.
“It’s been out for about a week and a half,” said Minette Hart, the chairperson for the Main Street Guild.
Hart has a close relationship with the owner of the Sawmill Crossing theatres and shopping center, Gordon Whiting. His family has owned that land since they called it the Kaibab Sawmill and churned out lumber.
“They put the gas station up there. I don’t know what it’s called now (but) I still call it Whitings,” said Hart.
The whistle used to blow every day at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. to mark the beginning, middle and end of the workday.
Hart said the whistle has been “an ongoing problem,” however.
“It’s kinda touchy,” said Hart.
Years ago, Hart said the Guild had a new compressor and new lines installed so the whistle could once again blow. But the pressure that builds up each time it goes off, puts a lot of wear and tear on the old bit of equipment, said Hart.
“A lot of people don’t realize this, but it is expensive to fix,” she said.
Whiting has an electrician scheduled to determine the problem, but Hart said if it’s the compressor, the repair will require a crane.
She found a local crane operator in Star Valley to donate the crane last time, but now that crane companies charge $500 to $600 per hour, she’s not sure they can afford to donate their time any longer.
“We’ll have to wait and see what the electrician says,” said Hart.
