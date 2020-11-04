In the runoff for the Payson Town Council, Jolynn Schinstock has 52.23% of the vote for the final seat on the council, according to unofficial results.
Schinkstock received 4,149 votes while Deborah Rose has 3,758, as of votes posted just after midnight Wednesday.
Republican Sheriff Adam Shepherd holds a significant lead Wednesday over Democrat Chris Bender in the Gila County sheriff's race. Shepherd has 16,454 votes while Bender 8,284.
Other county races
In the Gila County treasurer's race, challenger Monica Wohlforth has 56.93% of the votes over incumbent Debi Savage.
For Gila County supervisor, in District 3, incumbent Woody Cline holds a small lead, 3,961, over Bernadette Kniffin, 3,057.
In District 2, incumbent Tim Humphrey holds a much stronger lead, taking 66.9% of the votes over challenger Fred Barcon.
Overall voter turnout for Gila County was 75.72% with 25,797 votes cast. There are 34,068 registered voters in Gila County.
Statewide races
State Senator- District 6
Wendy Rogers has 53.71% of the votes while Felicia French has 46.29%.
State Representative- District 6 (pick 2)
Republicans Walk Blackman and Brenda Barton look poised to win the seats with 28.39% and 26.04% of the votes, respectively. Democrat Coral Evans has 25.89% of the votes.
(1) comment
Are all the Payson votes counted? When will Ms. Rose concede?
