Plans for a second Payson council debate have imploded.
First Payson Town Council candidate Jolynn Schinstock says she would not take part in the Payson Tea Party debate on Oct. 13 after she says her opponent, Deborah Rose, made disparaging comments at the last debate, a claim Rose denies.
Then Rose decided to hold her own event separate from the Tea Party after the Tea Party invited a county supervisor candidate to fill Schinstock’s time.
Rose said she would appear at Messinger’s Funeral Home on Tuesday.
“The reason is, she (a Tea Party representative) decided to add a speaker to her meeting and made me a secondary speaker, taking advantage of our marketing and advertising. She changed the rules, so I changed venues, ONLY,” Rose said in an email to the Roundup.
Regardless, you won’t see Schinstock at either event Tuesday.
Schinstock says Rose engaged in “mudslinging” during a debate on Sept. 30. Schinstock said they had agreed prior to the debate to keep the campaign civil, but Rose made several comments toward the end of the debate that were “extremely unprofessional.” She said those included comments about herself and two sitting council members. After the debate, she decided to withdraw from the second debate on Oct. 13.
“I entered the campaign knowing that disagreement is inherent in the campaign process and that it would be challenging. However, I have been dismayed by the extreme division and hostility that have come to define it. I have held myself to a standard of respect and civility, especially in confronting views that differ from my own. I believe that this level of respect for one another is vital in maintaining a sense of community and achieving the goals we are working toward as a town. Our perspectives will differ, but it is vital that we come together around what I know is our common goal of continuing to grow and improve our community. Slander and personal attacks undermine this process by distorting the truth and breeding distrust, antagonism, and division. These impede all that we are trying to accomplish together.”
She continued, “Over the last two years, there has been a consistent lockstep of 4 to 3 votes in the town council that has not only been unpopular, but that has failed to represent the community at large. This is just one of the many reasons that I decided to run for town council. Without agenda or prejudice, my desire is to advocate for the greater good of all Payson residents. My aim is to bring the people of Payson together around all that we have accomplished and all that makes us proud to be members of this unique community.”
Rose responds
Rose refuted Schinstock’s claim that she had engaged in mudslinging.
She said more than 100 people had attended the debate on Sept. 30 and not one person told her they believe she had launched a malicious attack.
She pointed voters to her Facebook page to watch a video of the debate and decide for themselves.
Rose said people sometimes get upset when questioned because they are hiding something.
“Vulnerability demands honesty. Lying demands denying truth. I asked two questions in the final moments of that debate, and that was misconstrued as some sort of infraction about our agreement. Facts don’t have feelings, people do. Sometimes facts trigger those emotions. This is the reality of what happened that evening. I never agreed to not discussing material facts about any subject and made that very clear to Mrs. Schinstock in our meeting,” she said.
Rose said when questioned at the debate how she would collaborate and work together when elected, she said “it would be almost impossible when half the team on the council participated in the recall of our mayor.”
Rose said she then named three people who helped circulate recall petitions, including Councilors Steve Smith and Barbara Underwood.
“The other I pointed out was Jolynn Schinstock. I questioned how she was going to be able to get everyone working together when she personally tried to remove our mayor from office? I believe that is an important question. I believe we deserve an answer. Perhaps the truth is she doesn’t want to answer the hard questions. If that’s the case then it would be more honest to say that she not only wants out of the debate but the race. Solving difficult problems is a mandatory requirement when entering the political arena. It is not for the faint of heart,” she said.
“Fact is, we have one more debate and I will be the only one there. Why? Because I don’t run from problems and I don’t hide from truth. I’m here because I am a team player and if I don’t get my way, I won’t throw my colleagues under the bus, nor shame them on social media, nor throw a fit if things don’t go my way,” she said.
“We are a team and we take the hard knocks and we celebrate the victories together. We raise the bar, we work harder, smarter and faster together. If one fails, it’s the job of the team to cover for that player, not trample him or her. The problem is that we have a quarterback (mayor) that needs to get the ball into the end zone, but our own players keep tackling him.
“The people of Payson own the team and they need to decide with their votes who plays and who sits on the bench, plain and simple. I believe they see the facts or will go seek them out.”
Rose did point that she had a meeting in her office with Jolynn where Jolynn reportedly explained why she went to the home of a provisional ballot voter.
“Jolynn attempted to persuade us that her actions were totally innocent. We also worked on a debate model she would be comfortable with,” Rose said.
“The facts are I would be honored to serve you, work hard to accomplish goals, and collaborate with other team players to make Payson a better town for you and for the whole of our great community. I promise to inspect what you expect. I am asking for your vote. A vote for the yellow rose of Payson.”
Hear from Rose from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road.
(4) comments
Being a sitting town council member(Underwood) and potential council woman Schinstock on the local school board is a major conflict of interest for both of them. Also, Schinstock sitting on the MHA board which has financial dealings and projects to be approved by the council.
Jolynn Schinstock did not back out till long after the first debate. It was only after she was made aware that the audience would be allowed to ask questions that she reneged on her prior agreement to hold a 2nd debate. I know of several voters who wanted to wait to cast their ballots till they had a chance to ask Schinstock about her involvement in contacting the owners of provisional ballots at their places of residence. Perhaps she had no scripted answer for questions involving those activities?
I have also since learned that Deborah Rose will still be holding up her end of the candidates' mutual promise to attend the debate tonight at Messenger's, even though Jolynn Schinstock changed her mind. Should make for an interesting "debate".
I am having trouble understanding how asking Jolynn about her role as a circulator of the petition to try to recall our Mayor is mud slinging. The people in attendance in that debate said it was a simple question of fact delivered without any malice. They also noted how Jolynn seemed to be using scripts to answer her questions. I also cannot understand why Jolynn will not participate in the debate at Messenger's, which is a neutral venue. The only thing I heard was that she stated she did not want any questions from the audience and that requirement could not be guaranteed.
