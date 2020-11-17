For too long Payson Unified School District school entrances have lacked luster, the weeds have choked drainages and the open spaces around buildings and near roads have an unorganized disheveled look.
Superintendent Linda Gibson plans on doing something, especially since the community has taken notice.
“They say it looks shabby with the weeds and unmanicured brush,” she said. “We recognize it needs work.”
This month, the district sent out a request for a proposal from landscaping companies to design, then maintain, all the areas around the perimeter of school sites and buildings as well as all athletic fields.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9:15 a.m. the district provided a tour of its properties during a pre-proposal meeting.
The proposal asks a landscape company to maintain high visibility areas outside fences and along major roads. The district needs full landscape on all areas inside the fence and around buildings. The bidder must also maintain all the athletic fields.
Areas around parking lots, entrances to schools and the spaces between the roads and school fences look vacant, forgotten and generally sad.
“We should be the hub of the community,” said Gibson.
She also knows it takes a long time to overcome a bad first impression.
But the district does not have the manpower to accomplish the job.
The due date for the bid is Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.
For more information, please contact Audra Bailey at 928-472-5712 or Audra.bailey@pusd10.org.
