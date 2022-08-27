Officer Kevin Rush with his Law Related Education Officer of the Year Award

Officer Keven Rush surrounded by Payson Police Department co-workers to celebrate his Law Related Education Officer of the Year Award he received from the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education on Aug. 15.

Payson Police School Resource Officer Keven Rush would rather no one knew about his Law Related Education Officer of the Year Award, but it’s a small town and news this big was bound to get out.

The Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education bestowed the honor upon Rush on Aug. 15, after Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon and Vice Principal Yvette Harpe nominated him for his outstanding service to the school district.

