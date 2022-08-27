Officer Keven Rush surrounded by Payson Police Department co-workers to celebrate his Law Related Education Officer of the Year Award he received from the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education on Aug. 15.
Payson Police School Resource Officer Keven Rush would rather no one knew about his Law Related Education Officer of the Year Award, but it’s a small town and news this big was bound to get out.
The Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education bestowed the honor upon Rush on Aug. 15, after Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon and Vice Principal Yvette Harpe nominated him for his outstanding service to the school district.
The award recognizes exceptional contributions of Arizona police and probation officers toward furthering education and teaching students to understand the role of the law in U.S. democracy. As an SRO, Rush not only mitigates potential threats, he also educates students about the Constitution and what a crime scene is all about.
From the reaction of school and police officials, Rush deserves the accolades.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said Rush is “all about relational capacity ... the key to connecting to people.
“He is a true servant leader in our schools and in our community,” said Gibson.
Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer agrees Rush has exceptional qualities.
“The school district put him in for the award. I believe it was for his demeanor when working with the students and staff. His ability to teach and mentor and hold people accountable,” said Tischer. “Keven has a unique way about him when dealing with people of all ages. He is a good listener and works through problems in the school, so they aren’t reoccurring.”
But fellow officer Sergeant Davies could see why Rush wanted to keep the award on the down low.
“Officer Rush is too humble so he was probably hoping we wouldn’t find out about the school presenting him with the award, but the attention is very well deserved,” he said. “Officer Rush has always been a hard worker for our department, so it was great to see his efforts at the school recognized with this award ... well done!”
