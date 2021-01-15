Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers recently completed their annual polar bear training.
No, they didn’t have to go to the North Pole. Nope, they went to the still very chilly East Verde River to test their mettle.
On Saturday, Jan. 9, TRSAR’s swiftwater rescue team met along the river for training in cold conditions and in icy water. As members arrived, the thermometer read 20 degrees and some ice was present in the water, said Tom Edwards, swiftwater and wilderness first aid training coordinator.
“Discussions were held regarding physiologic response to unexpected cold water immersion and the development of hypothermia. Additionally, rewarming strategies and transport of hypothermic subjects was discussed,” he said. “Finally, team members put on their protective equipment and figured out their insulating strategies. Most team members spent about 20 minutes in the frigid water.”
Alicia Keller, who took photos of the frosty event, said volunteers entered the river in dry suits and timed how long it took before they could no longer recite the alphabet.
Bill Pitterle, TRSAR’s commander, said while the number of missions slows down in the winter, training does not.
“In fact, winter offers some opportunities to cover some trainings that you don’t necessarily have the ability to train for the rest of the year — like freezing in East Verde River,” he said.
TRSAR last year went on 65 missions.
“2020, a year to remember or forget for a number of reasons, was just as challenging in rescue operations,” he said. “We extensively used all of our various training, from swiftwater rescue, rope rescue, helicopter rescue, canyoneering, search dogs, dive team, mounted team, and good old reliable man-tracking. With the particularly hot and dry summer, we had numerous heat stress issues to deal with going along with a number of injury carryouts.”
For more information, to donate or volunteer, visit TRSAR.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!