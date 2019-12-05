Crews say they will continue to look for Willa Rawlings, 6, in Tonto Creek and Roosevelt Lake until she is found.
On Wednesday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office changed the mission from a search and rescue to a recovery mission.
About 100 volunteers are searching for Rawlings along with first responders from Gila County and other agencies from around the state. They are using cadaver dogs to search along with drones, helicopters and sonar equipment.
Among the volunteer groups is Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.
Alicia Keller, with TRSAR, said the search has been very difficult with “many, many obstacles to overcome.” Those include a large search area, strong currents, deep water eddies, debris piles and overgrown vegetation.
“Huge debris piles are carefully checked, some so big that a track hoe was brought in to help take them apart along with big beaver dams,” she said. “All these debris piles and beaver dams act as strainers, water gets through, but nothing else. Slick, slippery mud makes it a challenge to stay on our feet. Some places it was so deep that it nearly pulled the boots right off your feet.”
She said everyone is working “tirelessly” to find Willa.
“The outpouring from the community has been overwhelming and heartwarming,” she said. “Civilians have worked as hard as we have. Some in kayaks, on horseback, with shovels, rakes, picks in their hands. Everyone is working together with one goal in mind — to bring Willa home. Tables full of homemade food have been set up by the community so that no one goes hungry. We even encountered a man carrying a bag of chicken down the shore offering us some.”
She added, “It’s a very sad situation and emotionally difficult, but as a team we all have a job to do and it is to bring little 6-year-old Willa home to her parents and that’s what consumes our thoughts.”
