Deputies got a break in a missing persons case Friday when a vehicle belonging to a woman missing since Oct. 20 was located Friday at the Pine Trailhead.
After a search of the area, however, there was no sign of Colleen L. Reckow.
Reckow, 35, was last seen in the area of Arcosanti in Cordes Lakes on Oct. 20.
She was last seen wearing a plum tank top and an orange skirt with artwork designs on it. She left in an unknown direction in a 2011 green Nissan Xterra, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Friday morning, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the YCSO seeking help after Reckow’s vehicle was spotted at the Pine Trailhead, said Sgt. Matt Binney with the GCSO.
Roughly two-dozen people from GCSO, YCSO and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue (including four search dogs) searched the area around the trailhead and connecting trails, said TRSAR Commander Bill Pitterle. YCSO also brought in a helicopter.
“We didn’t find any indicators that she had been there besides her car,” said Binney.
Reckow has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’4” and 135 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 928-771-3260.
