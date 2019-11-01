The town has launched its search for a new town manager and needs the community’s help.
The search seeks to replace LaRon Garrett, the former town manager who was dismissed by the council in August. The move spurred a recall effort of all seven of the council members.
In the interim, the town has temporarily filled the position with Sheila DeSchaaf, former assistant town manager.
During the motion to fire Garrett, councilor Chris Higgins amended the motion to require community input.
A survey, available both online and in paper, seeks to understand “the desired qualifications and attributes for the next town manager.”
The questions range from identifying important issues the community and town face to what characteristics and experience the new town manager would need to have to do the job effectively. The survey responses will help the town find the right fit.
The deadline to submit the survey is Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
In addition to the survey, the town will also hold a public workshop on Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The location has not yet been determined.
Where to find surveys
Online: To find the survey online either go to the town’s website or to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/paysontownmanager.
Paper: Paper surveys are located at the following locations:
Town Hall
303 N. Beeline Hwy. Payson
Payson Public Library
328 N. McLane Rd., Payson
Town of Payson Parks and Recreation Office
Green Valley Park
1000 W. Country Club Dr.
Payson
