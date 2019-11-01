Town of Payson logo

The town has started the process to find a new town manager with a survey. Residents may fill out an online survey or go to locations in town for a paper copy.

The town has launched its search for a new town manager and needs the community’s help.

The search seeks to replace LaRon Garrett, the former town manager who was dismissed by the council in August. The move spurred a recall effort of all seven of the council members.

In the interim, the town has temporarily filled the position with Sheila DeSchaaf, former assistant town manager.

During the motion to fire Garrett, councilor Chris Higgins amended the motion to require community input.

A survey, available both online and in paper, seeks to understand “the desired qualifications and attributes for the next town manager.”

The questions range from identifying important issues the community and town face to what characteristics and experience the new town manager would need to have to do the job effectively. The survey responses will help the town find the right fit.

The deadline to submit the survey is Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

In addition to the survey, the town will also hold a public workshop on Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The location has not yet been determined.

Where to find surveys

Online: To find the survey online either go to the town’s website or to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/paysontownmanager.

Paper: Paper surveys are located at the following locations:

Town Hall

303 N. Beeline Hwy. Payson

Payson Public Library

328 N. McLane Rd., Payson

Town of Payson Parks and Recreation Office

Green Valley Park

1000 W. Country Club Dr.

Payson

contact the reporter at: mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.