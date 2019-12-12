It’s been more than two weeks since 6-year-old Willa Rawlings, of Show Low, went missing in Tonto Creek and rescuers say they have no plans to stop looking.
Volunteers, residents and search and rescue personnel from around the state continue to search the creek for Willa.
This week, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue said it worked alongside Coconino Search and Rescue, heading out in kayaks to search the debris-riddled muddy waters.
Debee Henschen from Coconino SAR worked with canine Loki Wednesday while the border patrol search and rescue and diver worked an area of interest in the creek, said Alicia Keller with TRSAR.
Willa’s 5-year-old brother, Colby, and her cousin Austin, also 5, succumbed to rising floodwaters after floodwaters overtook the family’s vehicle at the Bar X Road crossing Friday, Nov. 29.
So far, an article of Willa’s clothing and her shoes has been found, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
GCSO has coordinated with more than a dozen first responder agencies in the search for Willa.
“I know in the days after the incident I was told up to 300 volunteers (were out looking) at some point,” said Undersheriff Mike Johnson.
Many types of equipment are being used in the search, including backhoes, excavators, airboats, helicopters, divers, drones and even a high-tech underwater sonar apparatus called “Emily.”
“The current plan is to continue with the current search priorities until those have been completed,” Johnson said. “After that, we will evaluate what our next steps will be.”
Johnson said they have no plans to stop looking.
The Rawlings family returned home Wednesday, Dec. 4, to Pinetop-Lakeside. They were met with open arms as they entered Show Low, driving east on US60/Deuce of Clubs, according to a Dec. 6 article that ran in the White Mountain Independent, the Roundup’s sister paper.
The highway was lined with people holding home-made signs that read, “We love you,” “Rawlings Strong” and “You are loved.”
“Thank you to all the volunteers and first-responders who have dedicated so much for our family!,” wrote the Rawlings family on the GoFundMe page titled Rawlings Family Tonto Basin Accident. “And a special thanks to the community for prayers, donations and kindness. Please know that your love is truly felt.”
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
