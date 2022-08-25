Second-alarm fire in trailer park Thursday by Alexis Bechman Roundup Editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Aug 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 No one was injured in a trailer fire at Oak Park Thursday. Mark Zerby Payson police officers assisted on the scene of a trailer fire Thursday. Mark Zerby Mark Zerby Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a scary few minutes for Payson firefighters Thursday afternoon as they looked for a person reportedly stuck in a burning trailer.Turns out, the woman had left the home before the fire started and was uninjured.Shortly after 1 p.m., residents of the Oak Park Trailer Park, 1304 N. Beeline Highway, called 911 reporting smoke and fire coming from one trailer.One caller reported a woman was still inside."So that's when the second alarm was called," said Fire Chief David Staub.Park resident Mark Zerby said he smelled something chemical burning and went outside to see cops and firefighters converge on the scene.Firefighters searched the trailer, but it was empty. They quickly knocked the fire down, containing it to one bedroom where the fire started.The trailer was deemed uninhabitable to reoccupy, so the Red Cross was working with two of the occupants to find lodging.No one was injured. The cause is under investigation. 