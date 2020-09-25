The Main Street Guild is throwing a street festival on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until folks go home.
Merchants — from the soon to open barbecue restaurant in the old Journigan House down to the Oxbow Saloon — will host food and craft vendors during Olde Main Street Day (the “s” was dropped this year since it is only taking place on one day).
Unlike last year, the entire street will take part, not just the area between McLane and Green Valley Park. As a result, Main Street will remain open so visitors can drive or walk between businesses.
“We’ve never done this all the way open,” said Minette Hart, chair of the Main Street Guild. “We’ll see if that makes it easier for people to move around.”
Event organizers encourage social distancing and mask wearing.
“The Payson Area Art League (PAL) will give out masks,” said Bob Hershberger, a spokesman for the group.
PAL will have 24 artists set up in the parking lot of the Rim Country Barbeque restaurant in the location of the historic Journigan House. The artists will sell paintings, ceramics and jewelry along with other locally produced studio items.
Chef Steve Wilson of Rim Country Barbeque looks forward to giving visitors a sneak peek at what he will offer when the restaurant officially opens in January. Wilson has won international smoked meat competitions.
Rim Country Barbeque and the PAL area will serve as one of three points of interest along Main Street, Hart says.
The cluster of thrift and boutique shops midway down the street will not only have their doors open but will host crafters as the second area of activity.
“At The Nook, they do the punch card thing for the Crafter’s Weekend,” said Hart.
Pistoll Annie’s and Serendipity on Main will have entertainment and food to add to the many boutique treasures they offer. The Humane Society Thrift Shop will be open its normal hours.
The Oxbow has so much planned, they won’t open their doors until noon.
“Let’s have some fun! Dress Old West!” is the message on the saloon’s event flyer.
From noon until 6 p.m., the Oxbow will have food and beverages, live music (Junction 87 will start in the evening), pumpkin carving, face painting, craft booths and more.
For more information, contact Mary at 928-978-5778 or see their Facebook page.
But that isn’t all the live music offered. Six Gal ’n Hat fiddle and acoustic group will play at Boardman Park, across the street from the Oxbow.
“We will play a mix of gospel, old-time, country, and folk, throughout the afternoon and evening (with breaks),” said Faith Wilson, a member of the musical family.
The group may also have some local Old-time Fiddle chapter members join, playing traditional old-time fiddle music.
People can check for updates and details on Six Gal ’n Hat’s Facebook page at sixgallonhat.
The park will also serve as the home base to raise money to put an arch over Main Street near Highway 87.
For years, the merchants have lamented no one knows they exist at the end of Main Street. As events in Green Valley Park have increased, traffic down the street has increased, but events happen sporadically. The merchants need a regular stream of customers.
In August, the Main Street Guild decided to raise money to build an arch to solve the visibility problem. This year’s Olde Main Street Day serves as the launch for the effort.
Hart will sell raffle tickets up and down the street all day at $5 for one and $20 for six. Raffle items range from a weekend at the Romance Cottage, a short-term rental on Main Street to items from Pistoll Annie’s and service from Payson Physical Therapy.
“I may get other things, too,” said Hart.
She will sell tickets until 3 p.m.
“Then we’ll have a drawing at Boardman Park,” she said.
If local craft or food vendors wish to take part, Main Street merchants still seek vendors to set up on their property.
For more information, call Hart at 928-978-1119 or email her at art.minette@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!