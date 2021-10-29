Star Valley resident Tom Waits couldn’t believe he had to tell his grandkids to stay out of Houston Creek — again.
“I’ve been here since ’78. I never thought about it,” he said. “Then I had all my family here last weekend, my kids. I thought we were all done. I had to tell them all to stay away from the creek.”
The first September sludge spill from the Houston Creek Landing Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) was a problem, but this is “inexcusable.”
“I just wonder how long this has been going on,” he said.
Caroline Oppelman, communications director from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, said her department has physically gone out to monitor this second cleanup. Inspectors have already come to Houston Creek several times and found some issues they need to continue to monitor.
During the first spill in September, WWTP hired two companies to complete the cleanup they claimed resulted from motor oil going into the system.
Pivotal Utility Management did the physical removal of the sludge while Kary Environmental did the bioremediation, confirmed Oppelman.
Waits talked to the owner of Kary Environmental. He explained to Waits that the sludge out of the treatment plant “is viscus and too difficult to remove from the rocks.”
The bioremediation chemicals coat the sludge and turn it to foam. Once it dries, the company told Waits, “the next step is to go along and rake it up.”
But Waits heard from Kary Environmental that WWTP “fired” them days into the September cleanup.
“I was pretty discouraged when I heard that,” said Waits.
Oppelman confirmed during an Oct. 21 ADEQ inspection, staff found partially treated sewage sludge in the same place it had before — from the treatment plant at Rainbow Bridge down to the intersection of Moonlight Drive and Starlight Drive.
Staff described the characteristics of the sludge as having “a distinct earthy smell,” a dark brown color, and covering the topsoil while settling as a deposit underwater. Inspectors also found evidence of the previous spill with dark sludge lining the banks.
“ADEQ directed Houston Creek Landing WWTP to immediately commence additional cleanup,” said Oppelman.
In seeking to find a reason for the second spill, ADEQ inspected the wastewater treatment plant.
“No visible structural integrity issues with the tanks at the plant were observed during the inspection,” said Oppelman.
But ADEQ found WWTP failed to monitor discharges from the plant.
“Effluent flow measurements were only recorded a maximum of 3 times per week in September 2021 and October 2021,” wrote ADEQ staff in their report.
Cleanup on the second spill started on Oct. 22.
For this second spill, ADEQ presented WWTP with a notice of violation.
“The NOV is an enforcement tool that sets forth specific actions the WWTP must take according to a set schedule,” said Oppelman.
By Nov. 1, WWTP must prove to ADEQ through photographs and a write-up of the cleanup process that the sludge has been completely cleaned up.
WWTP must also prove by Oct. 25 the company has monitored the sewage discharge continuously.
By Oct. 29, WWTP must show it has hired a wastewater engineer to evaluate the operational integrity of the plant. That engineer’s report must be submitted 60 calendar days after hiring the engineer.
If WWTP fails to comply with ADEQ’s demands, the company will face civil penalties and/or the removal of their permit/license to operate. Even then, WWTP could face both consequences.
WWTP may only change the schedule by seeking a judgment to do so.
“ADEQ takes these violations seriously,” said Oppelman.
So far, cleanup has not gone well.
On Oct. 25, an ADEQ inspector found the cleanup work started by WWTP was not complete, but no cleanup crew was onsite. So, the inspector personally cleaned up the sludge and brought it to WWTP “for proper disposal,” said Oppelman.
ADEQ returned the next day “to ensure the WWTP’s cleanup crew properly conducts the necessary work per the requirements set forth in the NOV (notice of violation),” said Oppelman. “Proper operation of the WWTP is critical to the local community and ADEQ has been making every effort to work cooperatively with the facility to address its compliance issues in a timely fashion.”
Oppelman assured the public ADEQ will continue to monitor the situation closely and “is prepared to take all necessary actions, including additional enforcement.”
