Just when they said it was safe, another spill in Houston Creek has closed it again, the second emergency closing in a month.
On Friday, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said there was a second sludge release in Star Valley’s Houston Creek.
“ADEQ takes these violations seriously and will take all appropriate enforcement actions to ensure the community and environment are protected,” according to a release from ADEQ.
The affected area begins at the Rainbow Drive Bridge and extends to the intersection of Starlight Drive and Moonlight Drive.
“Please avoid any contact with the water and sludge in this area until this issue is resolved, as wastewater presents a serious risk to human health,” read an emergency message from the county’s Everbridge.
In early September, the creek was closed after a spill from the Houston Creek Landing Wastewater Treatment Plant. The sludge has left a black layer of mud and oil along a stretch of Houston Creek near the Houston Creek RV Resort off Moonlight Drive.
Kary Environmental Services sprayed a foaming liquid to clean up the mess. On Oct. 11, ADEQ declared Houston Creek safe for “full body contact.”
Less than two weeks later and the second spill has occurred.
For more information, contact the ADEQ Hotline at 602-771-1440.
