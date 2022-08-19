The Payson Town Council Aug. 11 approved hiring an engineering firm to help complete improvement work along the Beeline Bus routes.
The town awarded Phoenix-based Entellus, Inc. a professional services contract for the Beeline Bus Route Improvements not to exceed $995,000.
The town will make improvements on Easy Street between Malibu Drive and Forest Drive; Colcord Road between Main Street and Longhorn Road; Summit Street between Oak Street and Mesquite Street; and McLane Road between Airport Road and Houston Mesa Road.
Work includes adding bus stops; bus shelters and benches; trash receptacles; bike racks; signing and striping; pavement widening; curb and gutter; sidewalks; barrier free accessibility; and storm water drainage improvements.
Grant funding for these projects has been awarded as part of the Bus and Bus Facilities Program administered by the Federal Transit Authority.
In addition, locally funded improvements include widening Easy Street between Malibu Drive and Forest Drive; Colcord Road between Main Street and Longhorn Road; and McLane Road between Airport Road and Houston Mesa Road to collector street standards, adding new signage and curbs and gutters.
That work, outside the grant scope, has been budgeted in the Capital Improvement Program and is: Easy Street Improvements: $1 million; Colcord Road Improvements: $2.25 million; McLane Road Improvements: $1.35 million.
