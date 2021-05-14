Rim Country residents with Payson Public Library cards also have access to the Payson Seed Library.
The Seed Library is at the Payson library, 328 N. McLane Road, and with a library card, residents can check out three seed packets per month for free. A wide variety of seeds are available for edible plants and herbs. Take the seeds home to grow and save the seeds from the plants to donate back to the library. Seed varieties are rotated with the seasons and are suitable to local growing conditions. The Seed Library is open during regular library hours — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and holidays. For details call 928-474-9260.
There are currently lots of seeds available.
The Seed Library is a partnership between the Payson Public Library and the Gila County Extension Master Gardener volunteers and the High Country Garden Club. The library provides local gardeners the chance to try out new plant varieties of non-GMO or patented seeds.
