As real estate prices in Rim Country spiral upward, two community leaders who more often come from opposite camps, agree on one thing: Rim Country needs workforce housing.
Current Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and former Mayor Kenny Evans have come together to seek a housing solution for those who deliver packages, stock shelves, educate, respond to emergencies, or take care of the sick.
“We desperately need workforce, first-time buyer housing so we can encourage young workers to move here that would help the service industry,” said Morrissey to the Gila County Homeless Task Force during its December meeting.
“There are only a couple of ways you can do that,” said Evans in a later interview. “Either the workers have to make more money, or the net cost of the house has to be lower.”
So far, the housing market has sought to lower the cost of houses by lowering interest rates, said Evans. But that caused the value of the homes to increase, only logical as homes are an investment.
“Capitalism says the cost of the property goes up because the interest was low,” said Evans.
This creates a conundrum where essential staff for government, education and health care cannot find a home in Rim Country.
“How do you deal with that?” asked Evans.
The definition of workforce housing
Both men clarify workforce housing does not include Section 8, or federally subsidized housing. For many, the term affordable housing brings up visions of high-rise projects riddled with poverty.
“With workforce housing, the government is not involved,” said Evans.
For those seeking a solution for the first-time average-income buyer, the goal is to provide attractive and affordable housing for those making a middle income. Most say a middle income is somewhere around $50,000 a year.
Experts agree, it’s comfortable to spend 30% of one’s income on housing. Using that formula, someone making a middle income could spend $1,250 per month on a mortgage payment. According to mortgage calculators, that monthly payment would support a $193,000 mortgage after a $20,000 down payment.
However, in Rim Country, the average sales price for a home in 2021 was $287,500.
That leaves the average middle-income first-time Rim Country home buyer about $100,000 short when seeking a home in the area.
Evans and Morrissey have ideas on how to shrink that financial gap. Their solutions focus on reducing construction costs and finding more land to build workforce housing.
Workforce housing solutions
Evans, currently the president of the MHA Foundation, has already built affordable houses to show it’s possible to build an attractive, wildfire proof home for around $100,000.
The MHA Foundation used shipping containers to build a few homes for the medical students going through the University of Arizona rural medical program.
“The thing we have control of is the cost of the house. What makes up the cost? Land costs, development costs and the cost of construction and materials,” said Evans.
Both Evans and Morrissey agree, what limits workforce housing the most in Payson is a lack of land.
Payson is essentially an island in the middle of Forest Service lands, but instead of supporting higher density housing, Payson’s current zoning promotes single family homes on large pieces of land, said Evans. As demand for housing has increased, inventory has shrunk driving up prices and squeezing out the workforce.
“We have this perception that bigger is better,” he said. “But bigger is not better, if you think about it.”
Evans explained that to bring water, electric and sewer infrastructure to a four-acre lot, the builder must install infrastructure over a long distance as well as build an access road. Meanwhile, the town must build the connector roads to serve that one house.
One house only provides sales and property tax from one family. Multiple homes would provide more taxes.
“The infrastructure costs are the same for one as for 100,” said Evans.
But for developers, building one, million-dollar home provides more profit with less effort than building 100 homes that cost $100,000 each.
“There is currently zero incentive to build a lower priced home,” said Evans.
He wishes the community would take a hard look at the upcoming General Plan revisions and reconsider the town’s zoning maps to support building communities that share a common area, rather than each owner having separate yards on a large piece of property.
He referred to the East Coast community his sister lives in as a possible solution. Her community has 40 homes with a park in the middle.
“Open space creates a sense of community,” he said.
In meetings the two men have come to an agreement that finding a solution to the price of houses is a top priority.
Morrissey has turned to his contacts in the state government for solutions.
“I’ve been working with the Arizona Department of Housing,” he said.
The housing department has money to help build workforce housing, especially for health care workers.
“(The director) informed me there are modules that are classroom sized. These modules are available provided we have the land to put them on,” said Morrissey.
And that comes full circle back to the beginning. Either Rim Country must accept building higher density homesites, or it needs to annex more land from the Forest Service to solve the workforce housing problem.
“At some point the social good of what needs to happen with the community needs to be balanced with the ‘not in my backyard’ mentality,” said Evans.
“To build higher density will bring more traffic and people, but the alternative is you won’t have the service at the hospital or restaurant,” he said.
