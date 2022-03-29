featured Semi truck fires cause long delays on 87 Sunday by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Mar 29, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 This is the first of two semis that caught fire on southbound State Route 87 Sunday afternoon. It was carrying 40,000 pounds of ham. Provided photo The driver of this truck stopped on southbound State Route 87 Sunday just as flames overtook his truck. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two semi fires on southbound 87 Sunday snarled traffic for miles, leaving many weekend travelers stranded in town for hours as crews worked to snuff the blazes before they could spread to the brush.A semi truck fire was reported sometime around noon Sunday at milepost 239. It was carrying 40,000 pounds of ham.Photos taken by a passerby show the driver stopping the rig as fire spread from behind the cab. The Payson Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded.At 1 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the southbound lanes were closed and then partially reopened around 2 p.m.Just as the roadway was getting cleared ADOT at 5:50 p.m. reported another semi truck on fire on southbound 87, this time at milepost 242, one mile north of Rye.This truck was carrying peanuts, according to the Payson Fire Department.At 7:30 p.m., a long line of red brake lights could be seen snaking from the casino light intersection back into town as motorists waited for the roadway to open up again which it did Monday morning. Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexis Bechman Editor Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation. 