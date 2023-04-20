Wendy Rogers
Buy Now

State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) 

 DJ Craig

PHOENIX -- State Sen. Wendy Rogers got a Flagstaff justice of the peace to issue an order enjoining Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez from approaching her at her home.

The order, issued Wednesday by Amy Criddle and served Thursday on Sanchez, came after Rogers complained to the judge that Sanchez had gone to two of her homes, one in Tempe and one in Chandler. The newspaper reports that Sanchez was doing her job, checking reports that Rogers was not living at the address she claimed in Flagstaff but at one of the other two sites, neither of which is in her legislative district.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.