Before signing up for Meals on Wheels, Adam and Mary Kate lived on cold cereal, Ramen noodles and snacks.
“Getting older has really been hard on us. We have a lot of health problems. I can’t stand on my feet long enough to fix a meal,” they said. “Meals on Wheels makes us feel like someone really cares about us eating something good and wholesome.”
March is national Meals on Wheels month and the Payson Senior Center, which runs the local program, is reminding residents they can still sign up for this weekly service.
The stories of how Meals on Wheels has affected residents’ lives are countless.
“Meals on Wheels has become a Godsend. My wife has Alzheimer’s and I know at least one of the meals I get her is balanced. I’m not the greatest cook,” said Doug.
For Betty, who had taken a fall in the early morning hours, it was a lifesaver.
“Our Meals on Wheels driver discovered her on the floor and held her hand as paramedics were on their way. Betty was in and out of consciousness,” said Debbie Stephens, director of marketing and development for the Senior Center. “When she came to she looked into the eyes of our driver and said, ‘You are my angel I knew you would come for me.’ Meals on Wheels is more than a meal. It saves lives.”
The Center’s mission is to assist seniors to maintain quality of life and independence through nutrition, transportation, and social interaction.
“Our participants are our family. We laugh together, share stories, grieve together, and help each other,” Stephens said. “Aging comes with a price. The three biggest threats to aging are hunger, isolation, and loss of independence.”
Statistics state that one in six seniors will face these threats.
“It is critical for seniors to have the resources and support available to assist them gain a quality of life,” she said. “Our staff and volunteers are passionate about helping our seniors maintain dignity while aging.”
The Center was formed in 1985 and has been serving the community for more than 30 years.
The Center is currently serving 900 meals a week, with the number of meals increasing during the pandemic.
“With your help, we can continue to serve those in need. If you would like to join us in the fight against senior hunger, isolation and depression, please consider donating to the Payson Senior Center,” she said. “Every dollar makes a difference.”
Donate online at www.paysonseniorcenter.org; by mail by sending a check to Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Payson, AZ 85541, or by calling 928-474-4876 with a debit/credit card. The Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and qualified charitable organization QCO Code 20507-Arizona Tax Credit.
To sign up for Meals on Wheels, contact Pinal Gila Area on Aging at 800-293-9393. They will assign someone to visit with you. There are other free programs available beyond Meals on Wheels. This meeting will assess your needs and provide more information on services that are available, such as housekeeping and light caregiving aid. Door-to-door senior transportation is also available through the Center.
Once that meeting takes place, the Payson Senior Center will be contacted to begin delivering meals. The Payson Senior Center makes “home style” meals delivered fresh.
“Meals on Wheels is more than a hot, nutritious meal. It is about the friendly engagement that combats against isolation,” Stephens said. “The drivers are there to assess other needs. They ask if the heat is working, the refrigerator, and if there are any other needs. A common question asked is ‘How are you feeling today?’ This connection brings confidence to individuals living alone.”
