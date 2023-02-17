Betty told her Meals on Wheels driver she had to show him where her key was “if I can’t make it to the door.”
Sure enough — several months later, Betty didn’t come to the door when the driver arrived.
“So, our driver quickly ran to the side door and found Betty lying on the kitchen floor,” said Debbie Stephens, the executive director of the Payson Senior Center. “When she came to, she told her driver, ‘You’re my angel. I knew you’d come for me.’”
Stephens told this story during her presentation to the Women of Faith organization on Feb. 9 at the Methodist Church. She came to discuss the myriad of services the Payson Senior Center provides to feed, support and transport local elderly residents.
Soaring food, fuel and rent prices have increased the number of seniors with daily needs. Many depend on the meal deliveries for their only meal of the day.
“But it is more than a hot, nutritious meal,” said Stephens. “It is a connection.”
Now, more than ever, the center is depending on the annual gift of tax credit donations just to cope with the rising demand for help.
Moreover, the Senior Center is hoping to continue its fundraising drive to replace the current, aging, increasingly strained building on Main Street.
The Senior Center provides local seniors with classes, exercise programs, concerts, celebrations, support groups, information, medical equipment loans, games and actives.
“We offer more than 70 opportunities to exercise from sit and exercises to recovering out of physical therapy,” said Stephens. “We have so much going on, there isn’t enough space.”
But that isn’t the No. 1 complaint about the building the center owns outright on Main Street. Most people complain about the limited parking.
“We only have a few in the front,” she said. “Otherwise, you are going to another business or a dirt parking lot.”
Many people simply can’t find a place to park, so they give up on using the Senior Center’s services. The new property and facility will have plenty of parking and is designed with an aging population in mind.
“They wanted more ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible bathrooms. They wanted no thresholds…(for those) on a walker,” said Stephens.
So far, the Senior Center owns a piece of land for the new building behind the Payson Town Hall and $2.2 million in the bank. The pandemic really slowed the building fund as daily needs increased.
“The overall project will cost $4 million (because) everything has gone up in price,” she said.
Stephens found the value of the Senior Center after her father-in-law was diagnosed with Lewy bodies dementia.
Just a year before, she and her husband had taken a training on how to care for Alzheimer and dementia patients. Her husband felt qualified enough to quit his job to be his father’s full-time caregiver. Stephens continued working at the Senior Center.
“It was during that time…that I realized that is not the same for the seniors in our community,” she said. “They don’t have someone willing to retire and serve them.”
The Senior Center steps in to provide rides to shop and go to doctor’s appointments through the Senior Express.
Stephens told the story of Bonnie, who is legally blind. Her husband fell and had a serious injury that put him in a wheelchair. She couldn’t drive and had no friends or family to get groceries or take them to doctor’s appointments.
“She was really upset…and said even if she called a taxi, they couldn’t help because of the wheelchair,” said Stephens.
So, Bonnie called the Senior Center and asked for help.
“I told her our bus has a wheelchair lift,” said Stephens. “We can secure him, and you can ride along.”
Bonnie told Stephens, “You have given me hope that we will get groceries and be OK.”
Meals on Wheels delivers hot meals to people unable to cook for themselves or who are homebound. The center delivers 31,000 meals a year, with a big increase in demand this year.
“Many times, it’s the only person they see all day,” said Stephens.
Weekdays, the Senior Center provides a hot lunch at the center for all who reserve a space.
“We have a cordon blue chef,” said Stephens.
The rest of the services include classes on art, crafts, and exercise, or activities such as bingo, concerts, and more. The center has a caregiver support group and a medical equipment loan closet for anyone who needs medical mobility supplies.
“We’ve had football players borrow crutches,” said Stephens.
Stephens asked for help from the attendees at the Women in Faith presentation.
“The Arizona Tax Credit is probably the easiest way to make a donation,” she said.
Arizona allows individuals and couples to direct their state taxes to any qualified non-profit.
Those who shop on Amazon can sign up for Amazon Smile.
“It allows you to add the Payson Senior Center as a donor,” said Stephens.
Amazon donates a portion of the purchase price to the non-profit of the purchaser’s choice.
Other donors pledge a monthly donation.
“We have some that give $10 a month and one gives $500,” said Stephens.
Shopping at the Trinkets and Treasures thrift shop also helps the Senior Center.
Stephens asked that any donations given to the 501c3 non-profit be as general as possible but can always be focused on something specific — such as meals or transportation, or the new building.
For more information, call 928-474-4876 or visit www.paysonseniorcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!