The Payson Senior Center needs help from the community to feed, transport, and connect Rim Country seniors.
Since 1985, the nonprofit Payson Senior Center, 514 West Main St., has served seniors in the Payson and surrounding area.
“Aging comes with a price,” wrote staff on the organization’s website. “The three biggest threats to aging are hunger, isolation, and loss of independence.”
According to research, one in six seniors faces isolation, hunger, and depression. The Payson Senior Center runs several programs designed to provide Rim Country seniors with options to keep their self-sufficiency and dignity.
This holiday season the need is great.
“We urgently need your support to secure our services to seniors, homebound, and the elderly!” wrote staff on a Facebook announcement.
The meals-on-wheels program brings a hot meal to homebound seniors every day. Many times, this meal is the only one they will eat all day.
The door-to-door transportation program delivers seniors to medical appointments, takes them shopping and more.
The Senior Center has activities such as Bingo, Canasta, Bridge, Dominos, and Rummikub. This month the movie days all have a Christmas theme, with the “Santa Clause I & II,” and “The Christmas Candle.” Other days will have music by Cinnamon Twist, or a book club, a cell phone class, alerts on scams, Bible study, and a Christmas party.
The Senior Center serves lunch at noon Monday through Thursday at its Main Street location. Members can enjoy chicken street tacos, glazed ham, meat loaf, or numerous other warm meals.
The Senior Center also provides exercise classes from Zumba to stretching, yoga to a line dance class.
To donate, go to www.paysonseniorcenter.org or call 928-474-4876. Open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
