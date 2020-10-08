Public safety closure order along Roosevelt Lake
The Forest Service is closing additional areas around Roosevelt Lake because of flooding concerns.
Beginning Oct. 9, the Tonto Basin Ranger District implemented a closure of Orange Peel, Bermuda Flat, Cholla Bay and Bachelors Cove.
The order will remain in effect until March 15, 2021, or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.
“We’ve implemented this closure as a precaution since there’s been an increased risk for a high-flow flood event in the drainages leading down to the recreation sites along Roosevelt Lake,” said District Ranger Kelly Jardine. “We can’t take any chances. The protection of the public and our employees is a priority for the Tonto National Forest.”
While the Bush Fire closure area has been reduced to allow more access throughout the area, they remind visitors traveling within a burned watershed to use caution and to check the latest weather forecasts for rain, which has the potential to produce debris flows from modest rainfall. Potential hazards include loose rocks, rolling debris on slopes and fire weakened trees that can fall. Avoid drainages, washes and creek bottoms. Designated roads have the potential to be degraded or impassable after storm events.
Any violation of this is punishable by a fine, imprisonment or both
For more information, contacting the Tonto Basin Ranger Station at (602) 225-5395 or visit the Tonto National Forest alerts webpage at https://bit.ly/3jGJF0Q.
Stage 1 fire restriction are in effect across the Tonto National Forest.
