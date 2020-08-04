It looks like Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd has won the Republican primary for sheriff.
As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Shepherd had a healthy lead over three challengers in the Republican primary.
Shepherd, the incumbent, had 51.98% of the votes; Darrell Stubbs, 29.61%; Richard Shaw, 10.25% and Ron Hanse, 7.9%.
Shepherd will likely race Democrat Chris Bender in the November general election.
Shepherd said he felt honored that residents would put "their faith in me once more."
"I've never wanted more than to serve my community," he said Tuesday night. "That's not a commercial, it's always what I have really felt."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!