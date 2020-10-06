One believes the Gila County Sheriff’s Office is in serious trouble and dramatic steps need to be taken.
The other believes his opponent is using scare tactics to try to get votes and says the office is functioning well.
In the race for Gila County sheriff, the views of Democrat Chris Bender and incumbent Republican Adam Shepherd could not be more different.
The candidates voiced their opinions in an online debate held Wednesday night in Globe-Miami. The Roundup also sent them a questionnaire recently.
The responses in this article are taken from both formats.
Shepherd says he is running for a third term because he has several ideas, some nearing completion and some in the beginning stages, that he would like to accomplish.
“It has always been my goal to leave the organization in a much better place than I found it, and I have always instilled this belief in my staff as well,” he wrote. “Things don’t happen overnight with a limited budget, and it takes time to realize your vision when you only have the ability to work on projects a piece at a time.”
Chief among those projects is getting officers outfitted with body cameras.
He said jail staff would soon start wearing cameras. Once they iron out the kinks there, they will roll it out to the deputies on the street.
“The only independent witness on a scene is the video, and although it does not show everything, it is better to have it than not for the benefit of the deputy and the public.”
For Bender, unseating Shepherd is long overdue.
“Unfortunately, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office has serious problems that demand serious solutions,” he said.
Bender said Shepherd is running the office into the ground.
“I worked at the sheriff office when it was operating more efficiently with a family environment and a better working relationship with the community. This no longer exists; I can no longer stand idly by, while the good employees of the sheriff’s office are taken advantage of by a sheriff who does not care; a sheriff who has disconnected and divided his staff and lost the trust and support of the citizens,” Bender wrote.
Bender made similar comments about Shepherd’s failed leadership and a glut of issues facing the GCSO during Wednesday’s debate.
Shepherd said he disagreed with Bender’s assessment, saying Bender was making things appear way more out of control than they really are in the GCSO.
Bender has kept his resolve with attacks on Shepherd, saying he has lost focus on the mission of the office and “has become derelict in his duties as sheriff.”
Asked what he would do differently, Bender said, “Everything Adam isn’t doing.”
More specifically, Bender said he would enhance school safety with more school resource officers, rebuild the drug task force, work side by side with deputies, be more visible in the community and restructure the office.
Shepherd defended his record saying they already have school resource officers spread throughout the county, the drug task force took $2 million in drugs off the streets last year and he has and remains to be accessible to the community (he urged voters to call his cell at 928-595-2860).
Shepherd offered the following ideas for continuing to move the GCSO forward.
Besides outfitting deputies with cameras, he said they are working on a community crime-mapping program, which will give citizens the ability to monitor criminal activity in their neighborhood. He said they are always working to recruit new deputies and improve communication with the public.
At the debate, the candidates were asked to weigh in on what integrity means to them.
Bender said as a police officer we hold them to a higher standard and must perform with the utmost honesty and honor.
Bender said he started life with strong family values instilled by his parents. He began working at 13 at his family business and, by 18, was helping manage the business. He joined the Air Force after high school where “I gained leadership skills, honor to duty, and operational management of staff and resources as a military police officer and supervisor.”
Bender later worked for the GCSO for seven years. He now works as a patrol supervisor with the Miami Police Department.
Shepherd said integrity comes from being consistent with your decision making. It is also being aware of the consequences of your actions before deciding.
He said he is very consistent in his decisions so much so staff typically know his response before they ask him.
“Staff will come up and say I know what your answer is going to be, but I am just asking and always they are right,” he said.
Shepherd said he holds himself and his staff to a very high standard.
In closing, Bender said he would complete an audit of finances within the first six months of taking office; hold regular community roundtables and be more visible to the community.
“Adam Shepherd has had two terms to prove himself and he has failed tremendously,” he said.
Shepherd said calling for an audit was just a waste of money as the county already has an audit completed every year.
Shepherd said he would continue to improve the office as he has in the past eight years.
“As I have pointed out it takes time to develop and implement these ideas and it will take determination to get any of them to completion. I will also continue with the principles I started out with. Among these are: professionalization, standardization, transparency, open mindedness, delivery of quality services to the public, drug enforcement, school resource, public outreach, training, improving inmate processes and mental health in the jail, and any other aspect of the office that we see needs improvement.”
In an upcoming article, read what Bender and Shepherd think about mask enforcement and efforts to defund the police.
(1) comment
The Sheriff's Payson Posse has been allowed to atrophy instead of grow into its potential role of supporting sworn deputies and the community. It does do some of that, but at a fraction of what it could be doing. The Posse should be 2 to 3 times its size, with a more diverse and active volunteer membership, providing many more services and saving the tax payers far more money which could be used for the various programs touted by the GCSO . Far too many highly trained, productive and motivated volunteers have quit the Posse, and countless others refuse to join, because of the negative atmosphere surrounding the Posse leadership and lukewarm support from the Payson GCSO. Several years ago, the Sheriff and his local staff stood by and watched impotently as the Posse disintegrated right in front of them, with its newly elected leaders and every single female leaving in disgust. The Posse's reputation has not fully recovered, and its role remains highly diminished without leadership and direction from the GCSO.
