The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is investigating why a man’s vehicle plummeted off a cliff north of Payson last week.
Deputies located the body of Ron Williams, 48, of Payson, in his black 1999 Volkswagen Jetta down a cliff off Flowing Springs Road.
Members of the Gila County road crew spotted the vehicle around 3 p.m. on Dec. 4, said Lt. Tim Scott with the GCSO.
A deputy hiked down to the vehicle, located some 50 to 70 feet down the hillside, and found Williams’ body inside.
A tow truck pulled the vehicle back up to the roadway and Det. Karen Baltz is investigating what happened, Scott said.
A woman who lives in the Flowing Springs community said the corner is “a bad spot in the road.”
“Several years ago, I watched a woman ahead of me speed up and drive off that very same part of the road, into the canyon below. Amazingly, she lived with only minor injuries (thrown from the sun roof) and I believe the car is still at the bottom of the cliff.”
Contact the editor at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!