litter

Last week, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office collected trash along SR 188. Pictured left to right are Chief Deputy Mike Johnson, Lt. Virgil Dodd, Undersheriff Matt Binney, investigator Ray Fulton, Chief Administrator Sarah White, Detention Lieutenants Erich Kenny and Jared Osbourne, Lt. Dennis Newman and Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd.

 Gila County Sheriff’s Office

Last week, Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd and staff cleaned up the area between milepost 256 and 257 on State Route 188.

As a result of the COVID-19 issues, the Arizona Department of Transportation had suspended cleanups for the last year and only recently allowed them to begin. Because of the year-long delay, staff picked up seven large trash bags worth of litter.

“Please help in keeping our communities clean and litter free,” Shepherd said.

This week, ADOT crews were out cleaning up litter along an 11-mile stretch of State Route 87 between Payson and Pine that had built up along the highway.

The work occurred Tuesday through Thursday between mileposts 255 and 266.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.