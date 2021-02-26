Last week, Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd and staff cleaned up the area between milepost 256 and 257 on State Route 188.
As a result of the COVID-19 issues, the Arizona Department of Transportation had suspended cleanups for the last year and only recently allowed them to begin. Because of the year-long delay, staff picked up seven large trash bags worth of litter.
“Please help in keeping our communities clean and litter free,” Shepherd said.
This week, ADOT crews were out cleaning up litter along an 11-mile stretch of State Route 87 between Payson and Pine that had built up along the highway.
The work occurred Tuesday through Thursday between mileposts 255 and 266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!