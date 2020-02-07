The Gila County Sheriff’s Office has received overtime funding related to DUI/impaired driving and speed enforcement.
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has provided $25,000 for DUI enforcement and $10,000 for speed enforcement overtime.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office will use these funds to conduct saturation patrols and DUI and speed task force operations throughout Gila County. The goals of the GCSO are to decrease the number of crashes, serious injuries and fatalities related to speed and DUI/Impaired drivers. The deputies will also provide presentations to the schools throughout Gila County to educate students on the issues associated with DUI/impaired and speed-related enforcement and accidents.
“This funding is critical for my office to continue our aggressive stance against drunk and reckless driving,” said Sheriff Adam Shepherd. “Deputies being paid by this overtime will focus on enhanced speed and DUI enforcement through our communities. As budgets and employee costs have became issues, this type of funding allows us to dedicate time to these problems.”
Shepherd thanked the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for its help.
