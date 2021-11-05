The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to help with this year’s Shop with a Hero program. Volunteers are needed to help wrap Christmas presents for those who participate in the event. Volunteers may contact Kim Russ, 928-474-3844 or email at krust@gilacountyaz.gov.
The GCSO is also seeking donations for its “Bearded November” campaign where patrol deputies and detention officers grow out their beards. Money received is donated to the Children of Fallen Police Officers Foundation, Inc.
The aim of Children of Fallen Police Officers Foundation is to help the children of fallen police officers adapt and flourish as much as possible so they can grow to be successful without the help from their departed parents.
Children of Fallen Officer Foundation works to mentor and sponsor the children of fallen police officers by covering the cost of participating in organized sports, dance, music, camps, vacations, attending sporting events, and other activities to encourage them to flourish and thrive even though they are grieving.
Money is donated by participating deputies, detention officers and community residents. To donate, drop off monetary donations at 103 W. Main St., Payson or 1425 South St., Globe. Checks can be made payable to Gila County Sheriff’s Posse.
For more information, follow the GCSO on Facebook.
