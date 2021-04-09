The Town of Payson will perform sidewalk maintenance on Main Street beginning Friday, April 9 through the end of next week, April 16.
Main Street’s sidewalks are notorious for root damage and gaps in the cement. The sidewalks on Main Street, particularly those near Green Valley Park, require attention after the town had a report done on its American with Disabilities Act compliance.
With the current state of the sidewalks, it is virtually impossible for wheelchairs to navigate.
“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this creates for businesses, but hope the project equates to better functioning, safer, and more accessible public routes for all users,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager and public works director.
The town said no street closures are necessary for the sidewalk work.
