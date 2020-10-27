The political sign defacing has continued into the general election with both sides crying foul.
During the primary, Payson Town Council candidates claimed hundreds of signs were defaced. The complaints continue into the general, but on a smaller scale. The Payson Police Department reports only three sign damaging incidents, two graffiti incidents on Trump signs and one defacement of a Biden sign.
It was the symbol left on a Biden sign that upset a resident, however.
The resident had replaced a Biden sign three times along Airport Road when someone spray painted a swastika.
“This individual is certainly angry, but not sure why the fear that he/she has to use this hateful symbol is an attempt to deny my First Amendment rights,” said the resident, who asked that we not use their name.
According to state statute, it is illegal “for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure.”
The statute includes any flyers, mailers or handouts, as well.
If caught for this offense, the state has made political media defacement a Class 2 misdemeanor with a fine up to $750 and a jail sentence of up to four months.
