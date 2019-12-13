Town Clerk Silvia Smith was all smiles during her retirement party at the new Payson Ranger District Station Tuesday.
Surrounded by friends and current and past town employees and elected officials, Smith laughed as they shared stories.
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf organized the casual party for Smith over Smith’s protests.
“Now that she’s here, she’s having a good time,” said DeSchaaf as Smith burst into laughter across the room.
For more than 30 years, Smith served as the town’s clerk.
Smith joined the town in 1988 as a member of the managers department. There she worked with all departments, from the water department to registering youth for parks and recreation teams. Later she moved into the deputy town clerk and was appointed town clerk in 1999.
In 2006, she won Clerk of the Year from the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association.
Smith and her husband Don moved to Payson from the Valley in 1983, according to Roundup archives.
Avid campers, the Smiths discovered the town as they passed through on their way to the mountains, according to a 2006 article.
The couple started the “Tamales for Toys” toy drive and continued it for 14 years.
Smith gave out many hugs before DeSchaaf took a moment to recognize her.
“She put her heart and soul into this town and the community she loves,” DeSchaaf said.
New clerk
Tracie Bailey will step into Smith’s position at the end of the year.
Bailey has worked at the town for 18 years.
She served as the chief deputy town clerk for the last four years, the deputy town clerk for eight years, and as a clerk/senior clerk for three years.
Smith will return to work part-time to help during the transition.
