The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety granted $138,000 to the Payson Police Department to upgrade its mobile data computers and docking stations in patrol vehicles. Officers use these rugged computers to receive real-time critical call information from 911 dispatchers. The computers also allow officers to complete field-based reports and issue warnings or citations.
Payson’s information technology department has configured the new computers to connect to a dedicated public safety cellular provider, which will improve connection and service even throughout high data traffic events such as a wildfire or other public safety crisis.
The new computers will dramatically improve officer safety and response times, said staff in a press release.
“The Payson Police Department is very fortunate to have a fantastic relationship with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and is very appreciative of their assistance in making this possible for our department,” wrote staff.
