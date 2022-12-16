Kyle Bathke in police car

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety granted $138,000 to the Payson Police Department to upgrade its mobile data computers and docking stations in patrol vehicles. Officers use these rugged computers to receive real-time critical call information from 911 dispatchers. The computers also allow officers to complete field-based reports and issue warnings or citations.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup/

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety granted $138,000 to the Payson Police Department to upgrade its mobile data computers and docking stations in patrol vehicles.

Officers use these rugged computers to receive real-time critical call information from 911 dispatchers. The computers also allow officers to complete field-based reports and issue warnings or citations.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.