The separate legal entity that owns land off of Highway 260, Granite Dells and Mud Springs roads hopes to help those who rely on wood to heat their homes during the winter by providing free permits to cut firewood.
“Our foundation’s leaders are very concerned about the hardships imposed on many of our local citizens,” said spokesperson Sanja Long. “In an effort to ease that burden on some of our most vulnerable citizens, we are preparing to issue no-cost special permits to allow the removal of dead, downed or diseased firewood from the SLE’s 250-acre site.”
The SLE has already performed environmental assessments of their land, which means any wood collection would not “have a negative impact on the acreage,” said Long.
“Issuing permits will allow us to monitor and ensure safe and environmentally responsible reuse of this valuable resource while mitigating potential disease and fire hazards,” said Long.
For a special permit, call 928-472-2588.
