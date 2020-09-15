Payson could see several new housing developments around town soon, ranging from park models to workforce housing and apartments.
Already construction has started on a condominium complex across the street from town hall on East Malibu Drive, completing a project that started years ago, but halted during the recession.
Most recently, at the Sept. 9 town development meeting, a developer from Show Low pitched building an 80- to 90-home subdivision on the empty lot across the street from the Methodist Church on North Easy Street.
The Cambridge Village subdivision would sit on the 9.35-acre property surrounded by North Easy, East Evergreen, North Manzanita and Malibu streets. The developer comes from Show Low and has already developed the Bison Ranch golf cabin community at the west end of town.
Earlier in the summer, Copper Camp, LLC introduced an upscale RV resort and tiny home community on North Beeline Highway.
The Copper Camp property lies across from the Ponderosa Bible Church between Airport Road and Tyler Parkway.
The resort would include a 5,000-foot clubhouse and a 2,400-square-foot commercial building to initially build tiny homes, then transition into an RV supply and repair business.
Neither of these projects estimated price points.
The final higher density project took a few months to clear rezoning hurdles.
Ray Pugel, the developer of 38 park model homes at Pine Creek Resort, has plans to re-create the success he had in Pine.
Pugel’s Payson project would include 105 homes on 14.44 acres, leaving 2.95 acres of open space. The units would have 400-square-feet of living space.
Cambridge Village
The developer would like to have 80 to 90 cabins on 9.35 acres.
Floor plans range from two bedrooms, two baths to one bedroom, one bath cabins.
All floor plans have two covered porches.
Ray Pugel park models
105 park model spaces and 28 recreational vehicle spaces planned on 14.44 acres.
The community would have 2.95 acres of open space.
Copper Camp RV Park and Tiny Homes
The developer proposes various uses for the property including an RV resort, tiny home community, RV storage and mini storage facility.
The property would have a pool and 5,000-square-foot clubhouse along with a 2,400-square-foot commercial building.
Log In
