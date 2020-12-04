By 5:30 p.m., the dining room at the Mt. Cross Lutheran Church had three clients eating a hot meal.
During the height of the winter storms last year, the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative fed up to a dozen homeless.
Skyler Brice, program coordinator, said it’s been a slow start to the warming center that runs from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. each night.
“We opened a lot earlier than last year,” he said as one explanation.
He believes the other is the weather.
“During last winter’s storms, we saw a lot more seeking shelter,” he said.
For now, the warming center does not provide an overnight bed because of the pandemic, but it provides a warm meal and/or a hot shower.
Brice said most of the help now centers on getting people who made a bad decision get back home.
One Albuquerque woman went out on a date, but didn’t find out her boyfriend’s car was stolen until far from New Mexico. PHHVI got her a bus ticket back home.
But she isn’t the first from Albuquerque to need a ride back to town. Brice said a few folks have arrived from there, without the resources to return.
“They run out of gas near Christopher Creek,” he said.
For now PHHVI seeks to get the message out that they have food, a warm place and a sympathetic ear to listen to the needs of those who find themselves without a home.
The effort still needs donations.
For more information, call 928-474-3190 or email paysonhomelessinitiative@gmail.com
