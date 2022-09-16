Jerry Bien-Wilner son of owners of the batting cages

Jerry Bien-Willner’s parents own the lot where Keith Steele runs a barbecue stand. Bien-Willner’s parents will have 90 days to figure out what to do with an old coffee shack or Steele will have to stop doing business at that location.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Three entities clashed at the Sept. 12 Payson Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, with a small-business owner’s livelihood on the line.

All Low and Slow BBQ owner Keith Steele wanted to do was operate his food cart business at the roundabout at Airport Road and the Beeline Highway.

Old_AirForce
Steve Sarvent

This was written as new but was an option article with a huge slant.

