You would have thought a rock band had arrived when a Learjet recently touched down at the Payson Airport and was greeted by a crowd waving signs and cheering.
You might’ve wondered who they were as a beaming elderly couple, their three dogs and two cats, climbed down from the plane to the waiting walker and cars.
And you’d have spent a long time trying to figure out what those dozen happy well-wishers had in common other than the balloons and the grins.
But once you understood Maia Crespin — and how love makes a family from one generation to the next — it all makes sense.
Ah. You still look confused.
Let’s start at the beginning.
Crespin and her husband Matt, a local State Farm Insurance agent, moved to Payson years before the pandemic. Maia found her perfect fit as the executive director of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her natural enthusiasm breathed excitement into the organization.
Then the couple added a bundle of joy to their lives with the birth of Mazerik in 2020.
With Maia’s vibrant chamber volunteer corps (many of whom now call her friend), it was no effort to recruit a dozen Payson buddies to join her at the Payson Airport on May 6. Maia had cooked up the idea of giving her parents a warm Rim Country welcome. The crowd carried signs made earlier in the week. Balloons completed the celebration.
Maia’s parents flew to Payson after discovering a long road trip with all their critters would just be too much for her dad, who needs a walker.
The plan to move to Payson was a long time in the making.
“So, the idea for them to move to Arizona started years ago when I had Mazerik (her son), but my paternal grandparents were still alive, so they wanted to make sure and take care of them,” said Maia.
Her dad spent days with his mom while she lived in a home.
“He would sit with her for hours and talk to the other residents — he got to know them all very well,” said Maia — and because they were in the dementia/Alzheimer unit, “they all made a new friend with my dad every time he came! Dad always had great stories of his adventures there.”
Once his parents died, Maia’s parents started looking for homes in Rim Country.
“We looked at 20-plus houses for them,” said Maia.
Then one day, her parents pitched the idea of buying Maia and Matt’s home.
“My dad is handicapped and our home was one level and easier for him to get around,” she said. “Everything worked out perfectly — we found our dream house, which we feel is perfect for Maz.”
The good luck came around again, when Maia worked out a deal for her parents to sell the motor home they had purchased for the move to Payson, into a plane flight.
“When mom told me that dad didn’t want to spend 2-3 days in the bus traveling to Payson, I immediately told them about the jet idea,” said Maia. “They didn’t love it at first, but I told them if they sell the bus then it could pay for the flight. The search was on ... the power of Facebook and word of mouth got us pointed in the right direction with Synergy (the pilots). A dear friend of mine in Illinois had an aunt who owned a plane so we were lucky to rent that one. We definitely didn’t get the plane free, but the cost was the same as what they sold the bus for just a few days before they left. Everything definitely worked out and we are so blessed to have them home.”
The welcome signs and group of friends “astonished” Maia’s parents.
“We ... brought champagne, but in all the hustle and bustle we forgot to open the bubbly, so we waited until we got home,” she said.
With a glass of champagne in hand, her dad said he, “is excited he won’t have to mow eight acres of grass anymore,” said Maia.
She and Matt, “are so grateful that so many of our friends took time out of their day to make my parents welcome!” said Maia.
Families are funny that way. They take many shapes and forms.
There’s the ones you’re born with.
And the ones you make.
Seems there’s many of both in Rim Country that make life joyful, welcoming and full of balloons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!