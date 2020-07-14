Jennifer Smith has big plans for Payson if she’s to win her campaign to become mayor.
For starters, she says Payson needs resilient, high-speed internet.
“Public safety, health care, education and the workforce all depend on this vital infrastructure,” she said. “I will continue my efforts to complete this project for the community.”
She hopes a team approach will help attract more businesses, provide workforce housing and opportunities for Payson’s youth.
“We need an advisory board of engaged citizens from around the town and region to provide feedback and foster a collaborative working environment and a strong economic base,” she said.
She’s running against incumbent Tom Morrissey, with whom she’s clashed repeatedly — mostly in her capacity as a board member for the MHA Foundation. The charity has been trying to bring a university to town for years and currently supports a variety of health and educational programs at the Payson Unified School District and Eastern Arizona College-Payson.
The council majority has criticized the MHA Foundation, sought to dissolve the group set up to oversee the university project and criticized the foundation and its board members in public, prompting lawsuit threats.
At one point, Smith got involved in a recall effort that fell short of gathering enough signatures to recall four council members, including Morrissey. The mayor has portrayed that effort as a backlash from the “good old boy” network in town, trying to hold onto power.
However, Smith says that experience convinced her to run in hopes of returning Payson politics to a search for solutions rather than confrontation.
Smith says she has a passion for the community. She grew up here and then took over running the family business after her parents died.
She said she has watched “the deepening crisis in our town government.” She said friends and colleagues “recruited me as a candidate to heal the mounting wounds dividing the community.”
Smith has a long resumé of volunteer work, including stints on the Economic Development Advisory Consortium, Planning and Zoning Commission, Fire Department Support/Rehab team member, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee and a Community Emergency Response Team member. Her volunteer experience exposed her to the workings of town government.
“It is the desire of my heart to help Payson become a vibrant, thriving community for generations to come,” she said.
But she knows she can’t do it alone.
As the chief executive officer for Precision Intricast, a foot orthotics producer, she has worked with her staff and confronted the challenges of the pandemic.
Her two teenagers, Joanie and Joshua, keep her humble at home. But she’s “blessed with a wonderfully supportive husband, Scott” to help.
The family business taught her how to work hard, because her parents didn’t just hand Jennifer the top spot.
“I began as a teenager doing janitorial work, progressing on to the production floor,” she said.
She moved into a receptionist position after graduating from high school.
“From there, I worked my way through the ranks of office manager, director of customer relations, general manager, vice president, and finally CEO,” she said.
Along the way, she earned numerous degrees in business, including an MBA, Master of Science in management and leadership, Bachelor of Science in marketing, as well as medical training and degrees as a board certified pedorthist, an emergency medical technician and an associate degree of science in pre-nursing.
Her education “resulted in the addition of a foot care clinic to the business” and a position as faculty at the Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine at Midwestern University, Glendale campus.
“I’ve also successfully owned and operated several other small businesses in a variety of industries,” she said.
She now hopes to help “through the current chaotic period of change,” because as her dad often quoted from Nathaniel Hill, “Winners never quit and quitters never win. We aren’t quitters.”
She now sits on the MHA Foundation board. The conflict between the town’s biggest charitable organization and the town council drew her into politics.
“My passion for helping people and moving the community forward comes at great personal cost,” she said. “I’ve had to learn how to reach out to other people and use a team approach to solve problems.”
She said the present council has generated chaos, indulged in personal attacks and produced a dysfunctional series of 4 to 3 votes.
The firing of top staff has resulted in “the massive loss of institutional knowledge” which “is highly detrimental to the efficient functioning of the municipal structure. Our town still has vacancies in critical positions, which causes a significant disruption in services to all citizens,” she said.
But Jennifer also praises the current council for hiring Police Chief Ron Tischer.
“Our town is well cared for under his leadership,” she said.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
