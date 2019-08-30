The USDA Forest Service, Tonto National Forest will increase campground fees beginning Oct. 1.
These fee changes were approved by the Arizona Recreation Resource Advisory Council in 2015 after a series of public meetings and other opportunities to provide public feedback.
Results from these public meetings showed that 95 percent of Tonto visitors did not want a reduction in recreation services and understood the need to increase some fees in order to continue to provide recreational opportunities at one of the most visited national forests in the country.
Campgrounds
The following sites will charge higher fees:
Location/Campground/Current Fee (per vehicle)/New Fee/New Interagency Senior or Access Pass Discount Fee
Cave Creek Ranger District/Riverside Campground/$10/$16/$8
Cave Creek Ranger District/CCC Campground $10/$16/$8
Cave Creek Ranger District/Mesquite Campground $10/$16/$8
Cave Creek Ranger District/Horeseshoe Campground $10/$16/$8
Globe Ranger District Timber/Camp Campground $10/$16/$8
Mesa Ranger District/Tortilla Campground $12/$20/$10
Tonto Basin Ranger District (Apache Lake)/Burnt Corral Campground $12/$20 single, $40 double/$10 single, $20 double
Tonto Basin Ranger District (Roosevelt Lake)/Cholla Campground $20/$25 single, $50 double/$12.50 single, $25 double
Tonto Basin Ranger District (Roosevelt Lake)/Schoolhouse Campground $12/$20 single, $40 double/$10 single, $20 double
Tonto Basin Ranger District (Roosevelt Lake)/Windy Hill Campground $20/$25 single, $50 double/$12.50 single, $25 double
Tonto Basin Ranger District/Frazier Horse Camp $10/$16 single, $32 double/$8 single, $16 double
Pleasant Valley Ranger District/Haigler Creek Campground $10/$16/$8
The Tonto retains 95 percent of the recreation fees it collects to manage developed recreation sites.
On the Tonto National Forest, recreation fee revenue is used to maintain bathrooms and showers, water systems, parking lots, boat launches, fishing piers, picnic grounds and campground maintenance and management, the Navigational Aids buoy program on Bartlett, Horseshoe, Saguaro, Canyon, Apache and Roosevelt lakes, trash collection, and visitor safety.
These changes are being implemented to assist the Tonto National Forest in maintaining the level of service provided at its developed campgrounds.
Interagency Senior and Access Pass holders receive a 50 percent discount at campgrounds managed by the USDA Forest Service.
