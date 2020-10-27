With 74% of Gila County’s voters requesting a mail-in ballot and already 40% having been turned in early, the mail-in process plays a key role in the 2020 election.
The state appears headed for a historic turnout, with pollsters finding that even those who vote infrequently and don’t usually get counted in the opinion polls are voting and voting early.
Voting officials say this early trend favors Democrats, because conservative voters tend to vote on Election Day.
In an analysis done by The Arizona Republic, early returns in Maricopa County have doubled since the last presidential election in 2016.
That’s a lot of ballots stuffed into envelopes, which concerns local resident Pam Weeks.
“The Arizona secretary of state should consider that, in the future, all mail-in ballots use a security envelope,” she said.
Weeks takes offense that Gila County’s mail-in envelopes have a voter’s party affiliation and their name visible on the back of the envelope.
“Only the election/recorder’s office should be privy to such information when they open my ballot,” said Weeks.
This year, national concern over mail-in ballots even made it into the presidential debates. Isolated instances of ballots discarded inadvertently have been reported, but few cases involving mail-in ballot fraud have been proven.
“The public nationwide already have concerns as to the safety and security of mail-in ballots and heard that some go missing, not delivered, trashed, burnt, thrown away and so on,” said Weeks.
Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, along with other recorders from smaller counties, have expressed concerns about printing party affiliation on envelopes to the secretary of state.
“Our affidavits are generated from our statewide database from the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Bingham.
From the information on the statewide database, Bingham said the smaller counties, such as Gila and Graham, print in-house ballot affidavits.
Bingham said the secretary is “working on a fix.”
“I agree with the voters that it should not be on the outside of the affidavit,” said Bingham.
