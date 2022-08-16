Come spend a weekend in the tall pine country of central Arizona enjoying the outdoors and learning new skills.
Wildlife managers and department staff from the Arizona Game and Fish Department along with Mogollon Sporting Association and Red Bear Outfitters, will team up to teach the inexperienced how to get the most out of their time in Arizona’s beautiful wild lands.
“The fall is a great time to be outdoors” says area Biologist Seth Sheer. “It is one of my favorite times of year; the elk are bugling, the fall colors are starting to show and the mornings are crisp and days are cool… it’s perfect out.”
Learn new skills and how to camp. Never been camping? This experience is geared toward the inexperienced outdoors person or family; people who want to learn the basics but don’t have someone to teach them or people who are new to hunting, fishing, or camping. By learning a little about the many plants and animals, a person can get a lot more out of their limited time in the field.
Activities that will be offered during the weekend workshop are;
• Fishing in Rim Country streams - learn how to fish for trout with experienced anglers.
• Lean the basics of archery from trained instructors and get to shoot a bow and arrow.
• Wildlife/birding/nature hikes - spend time in the field with biologists learning about the plants and animals of the area and looking for birds and other animals.
• Basic outdoor skills - setting up a safe camp/what gear is needed, i.e. what do you need for camping and hiking and how do you read a map or build a fire.
• A squirrel hunt – learn techniques for hunting squirrel and how to properly care for your harvested game in the field.
Campers must bring their own camping gear. A tent, sleeping bag, chair, flash light and cooler for your catch are the basics. A pair of binoculars would also be good to have but are not required. If you have a small caliber rifle such as a .22 or shotgun, bring it for small game hunting. There will be a few firearms to borrow. Fishing poles and bait will be available. This workshop will run from 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 through noon on Oct. 2 at the Colcord Ridge Campground about 35 miles east of Payson. Colcord Ridge Camp ground is located 3 miles south of highway 260 on Forest Road 512/ Young Road.
