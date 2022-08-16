camp

Learn how to camp or brush up on your skills at a camp running Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Colcord Ridge Campground. 

 by Alexis Bechman Roundup Editor

Come spend a weekend in the tall pine country of central Arizona enjoying the outdoors and learning new skills.

Wildlife managers and department staff from the Arizona Game and Fish Department along with Mogollon Sporting Association and Red Bear Outfitters, will team up to teach the inexperienced how to get the most out of their time in Arizona’s beautiful wild lands.

